CAN Demands Justice in Plateau Killings

•NEF decries massacre, seeks urgent action

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) condemned the recent killing of travellers in Mangun, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

CAN called on the authorities to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) also condemned the massacre, calling the atrocity a chilling reflection of the country’s deepening security crisis and failure of leadership.

On Friday, 12 travellers from Zaria, Kaduna State, travelling in a bus for a wedding in Qu’anpan, Plateau State, were killed in an attack by a mob in Mangun community. Several others were injured in the attack said to have occurred around 8pm.

In a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, Secretary General of Northern CAN, Elder Sunday Oibe, described the killings as barbaric and called for justice for the victims.

The statement said, “Northern CAN is deeply saddened and outraged by the dastardly act. According to reports, the victims, who hailed from Zaria in Kaduna State, were en route to Qu’anpan Local Government Area in Plateau State on Friday June 17, 2025, to attend a wedding ceremony.

“Tragically, after missing their way, they stopped in Mangun, Mangu LGA of Plateau state, around 8:00 p.m. to seek directions, only to be violently attacked.

“We unequivocally condemn this heinous and senseless act of violence.

“This barbaric and inhuman action reflects the worst of human nature and must not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The statement acknowledged the security challenges currently bedevilling communities in Mangu Local Government Area, but maintained, “There can be no justification whatsoever for such a beastly and ungodly act.”

The association acknowledged the deteriorating state of security in the country, and lamented that the impunity with which criminals operated was deeply alarming.

It said, “Nigeria is sliding dangerously towards an abyss, and the silence and inaction of leadership at various levels only embolden those who seek to plunge this country into chaos and bloodshed.

“We call on the government – both at the federal and state levels and all security agencies – to act swiftly and decisively.

“The perpetrators of this gruesome crime and, indeed, many similar killings, especially, by bandits in parts of the country, must be identified, arrested, and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The continuous erosion of accountability in our justice system has emboldened lawlessness, and this must be urgently addressed to stop people from resorting to self-help.”

NEF Decries Act, Demands Urgent Action

Northern Elders Forum (NEF), while condemning the brutal killing, in a statement by its spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jiddere, said it was “shaken to its core” by the slaughter of 18 citizens, including women and children, who were ambushed, hacked to death, and set ablaze while en route to a wedding in Quan-Pan, Plateau State.

It stated, “This premeditated atrocity is not only a crime against humanity but a stark indictment of a nation losing its grip on the most basic duty of governance, the protection of human life.

“They were ambushed, hacked down, and burned alive in what can only be described as a merciless, calculated act of terror. Of the eighteen aboard, only two survived, rescued by the courage of a single local resident.

“Let us be clear: this was not a case of mistaken identity. It was not random. It was an act of evil. In any functioning society, a marked official vehicle carrying unarmed civilians, particularly women and children, would be seen as sacrosanct.

“That such a group could be slaughtered in cold blood speaks volumes about the depths of hate, lawlessness, and moral decay festering in parts of our nation.

“This tragedy is part of a much darker narrative, one where the northern region of Nigeria is bleeding daily from unchecked violence. In the North-west, villages are emptied and lives stolen through mass abductions and killings.

“In the North-east, terror persists. In the North-central, random killings and kidnappings have become routine. What was once sporadic unrest has mutated into systemic terror, thriving under the shadow of impunity and governmental inertia.

“The Northern Elders Forum categorically rejects silence, tokenism, or bureaucratic lip service. This is not the time for vague promises. It is the time for uncompromising, sustained action.”