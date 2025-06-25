Africa’s Best Fencers Light up Lagos as 23rd African Championships Kicks off 

Lagos, Nigeria’s vibrant commercial capital, is set to host over 150 of the continent’s finest fencers for the 23rd African Fencing Championships, taking place from June 25 to 29, 2025. This prestigious five-day, 12-event tournament will unfold at Charterhouse Lagos, the first British independent school in West Africa.

The event will be officially declared open today by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This year’s championship promises high-stakes drama and elite competition, with 50 women and 100 men from 18 nations vying for continental glory.

It also marks another milestone for Charterhouse Lagos, which successfully hosted Nigeria’s first Fencing World Cup in 2024.

The action kicks off today at the Centre of Excellence, with athletes competing in both individual and team events.

The tournament will feature a thrilling mix of regional, continental, Olympic, and world champions.

Preliminary rounds will build up to intense medal showdowns, highlighting a dynamic blend of rising stars and seasoned veterans.

