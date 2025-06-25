Adelabu: Despite Energy Transition, Nigeria’s Vast Fossil Fuels Vital for Economic Growth

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has reinforced Nigeria’s pivotal role in shaping Africa’s energy future through high-level engagements at the 2025 Africa Energy Forum in Cape Town, South Africa.

Adelabu, at the event, argued that despite the current energy transition, Nigeria’s vast natural resources remain vital for the growth of the nation’s economy, a statement in Abuja by the minister’s spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, stressed.

The minister also participated in a closed-door ministerial roundtable where he shared Nigeria’s strategies for aligning policy, regulation and financing to drive efficiency and unlock investments in critical energy infrastructure.

The session brought together public and private sector leaders to accelerate project implementation and harmonize private sector capabilities with national energy priorities, Tunji added.

During a panel discussion on energy transition, Adelabu emphasised Nigeria’s pragmatic approach, stating that while committed to decarbonisation, the country’s vast hydrocarbon resources remain vital for economic and energy security – a stance aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s vision.

He asserted that no transition agenda can succeed without a well-structured policy framework, highlighting Nigeria’s recently approved National Integrated Electricity Policy as a blueprint for harmonising power generation, transmission and distribution, including gas-to-power and renewable expansion.

Adelabu outlined key investment priorities including grid modernisation to enhance reliability, increased renewable energy integration, and decentralised energy solutions such as mini-grids and solar home systems.

“Nigeria is open for business across the entire energy spectrum – from hydrocarbons to clean energy,” Adelabu declared, sending a clear message to global investors.

The minister also held strategic bilateral talks with key stakeholders, including South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, where both leaders agreed on the need for a stronger African voice in global energy forums like the G20.

They explored market reforms including Nigeria’s privatisation experiences, grid expansion financing through public-private partnerships, and potential collaboration between regional power pools for a more integrated continental grid.

The minister also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening energy ties with the UK in discussions with the country’s Deputy Trade Commissioner for Africa, Ben Ainsley.

With the International Finance Corporation, he discussed expanding support for Nigeria’s energy compact covering both on-grid and off-grid electrification. Further engagements with Canada’s Ambassador and Siemens Energy focused on trade opportunities and grid modernisation respectively, the statement added.

Through these engagements, the minister reinforced Nigeria’s leadership in driving a resilient, inclusive and sustainable energy future for Africa, Tunji stressed.

“Our goal is clear – energy access, sustainability and prosperity for Nigeria and the continent,” Adelabu stated, concluding a series of impactful discussions at the forum.