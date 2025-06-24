Sani: Our Constitution Guarantees Freedom of Movement

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has called on his colleagues across the country to uphold the constitutional right of every Nigerian to freedom of movement, irrespective of their ethnic or religious background.

Governor Sani spoke on Tuesday in Kudan Local Government Area, where he paid a condolence visit to the families of 12 travellers from the area who were killed in Mangu LGA, Plateau State.

The governor emphasised that the protection of lives and property remained a primary responsibility of any government.

“Whether you are from Kaduna State or from elsewhere, so long as you live in Kaduna State, we have the responsibility to protect your life and property and to ensure that you live in peace,” he said.

Sani, who led a high-powered delegation of senior government officials to Kudan, commended the people of the area for maintaining peace and not taking the law into their hands in response to the tragic killings.

He stated that immediately after the incident, a government delegation led by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr AbdulKadir Meyere, was dispatched to commiserate with the bereaved families.

He added that he had personally visited the survivors receiving treatment at the 44 Military Hospital, Kaduna.

The governor praised the peaceful coexistence among the people of Kudan, citing remarks by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the area, who confirmed that Christians and Muslims in the area were living in harmony.

“This is a clear testament that in Kaduna State, everyone is living in peace irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations.

“We are a highly diverse state but we try as much as possible to remain in peace,” he said.

Sani stated that Kaduna State has not experienced any ethno-religious crisis in the last two years due to the government’s strong political will to promote unity and peaceful coexistence.

He also announced plans to construct a road from Kudan to Basawa in Sabon Gari Local Government Area and build a hospital in Kudan as a gesture of appreciation for the community’s peaceful conduct.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Kudan Local Government Area, Alhaji Dauda Abba, expressed gratitude to the governor for his concern and compassion.

He extolled Sani for remaining actively engaged with the community since the attack occurred.

“The governor has been having sleepless nights since the incident happened, and this shows he is a just leader who has the people’s wellbeing at heart,” Abba said.

He assured the people that there would be no reprisals over the killings, stressing that the people of Kudan remained one united family. (NAN)