Northern CAN Demands Justice For Kaduna Travellers Killed in Plateau



John Shiklam in Kaduna



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has condemned the recent killing of travellers in Mangun, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The association also called on the authorities to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

On Friday, 12 travellers from Zaria, Kaduna State, travelling in a bus for a wedding in Qu’anpan, Plateau State were killed in an attack by a mob in Mangun community. Several others were injured in the attack said to have occurred around 8 pm.

In a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, the Secretary General of Northern CAN, Elder Sunday Oibe, described the killings as barbaric and called for justice for the victims.

Oibe said: “Northern CAN is deeply saddened and outraged by the dastardly act.

“According to reports, the victims, who hailed from Zaria in Kaduna State, were en route to Qu’anpan Local Government Area in Plateau State on Friday, June 17, 2025, to attend a wedding ceremony.

“Tragically, after missing their way, they stopped in Mangun, Mangu LGA of Plateau State, around 8:00 p.m. to seek directions, only to be violently attacked.

“We unequivocally condemn this heinous and senseless act of violence.

“This barbaric and inhuman action reflects the worst of human nature and must not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The statement acknowledged the security challenges currently bedevilling communities in Mangu LGA, stating, however, that: “There can be no justification whatsoever for such a beastly and ungodly act.”

The association noted the deteriorating state of security in the country, lamenting that the seeming impunity with which criminals operate is deeply alarming.

Oibe said: “Nigeria is sliding dangerously towards an abyss, and the silence and inaction of leadership at various levels only embolden those who seek to plunge this country into chaos and bloodshed.

“We call on the government—both at the federal and state levels — and all security agencies to act swiftly and decisively.

“The perpetrators of this gruesome crime and indeed many similar killings, especially, by bandits in parts of the country, must be identified, arrested, and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The continuous erosion of accountability in our justice system has emboldened lawlessness, and this must be urgently addressed to stop people from resorting to self-help.”

The statement expressed condolences to the families of the victims and appealed to Nigerians not to allow hatred, suspicion, or vengeance to destroy our collective humanity.

“To the bereaved families, we extend our deepest condolences. We mourn with you and pray that the God of all comfort will strengthen you in this time of unspeakable grief.

“For those injured and receiving treatment, we wish you a swift and complete recovery. Finally, we appeal to all Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic, differences to uphold the sanctity of life and not allow hatred, suspicion, or vengeance to destroy our collective humanity.

“We must resist every attempt to divide us and instead work together towards building a just, safe, and peaceful nation for all,” Oibe said.