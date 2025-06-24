Hard Drugs Found Hidden in Secondary School Building in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA has begun investigation into how hard drugs found its way into the ceiling of a public secondary school building in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Some youths playing football on the school field hit the ceiling of the building resulting in its breakage, it was learnt.

Eyewitnesses said when the youths tried to retrieve the ball from the ceiling they were shocked to find some bags in which were later said to be cannabis sativa.

The youths, according to the eyewitnesses, raised the alarm resulting in the school’s management inviting officials of the state Command of the NDLEA. It was gathered that when the operatives entered the ceiling of the building they recovered 5 (100kg) bags loaded with the hard drugs.

The Commander in Charge of Narcotic, Mr. Shehu Gwadabawa, confirmed the incident to THISDAY, saying: “Presently, there is no actual owner of the hard drugs, and we evacuated the drugs, so we are trying to get the owner(s).

Gwadabawa described the situation as “unusual”, adding that the development was made possible because the school was not fully fenced.

The commander noted further that “drug peddlers make use of public institutions not properly fenced, but declared that “this is the first time we are having such incident in Niger State.”

Gwadabawa advised the managements of public institutions to take the security of their premises very seriously to stop the places from being used for illegal activities.

The principal of the school declined to comment on the issue, saying: “Only the Commissioner for Education can speak on the matter.”