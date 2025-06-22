Favour Ofili Dumps Nigeria for Turkey

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian sprinter, Favour Ofili, who was denied the chance to compete in the women’s 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games despite qualifying for the event, has dumped the country for Turkey.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and Nigerian Olympics Committee (NOC) failed to enter her name, a devastating repeat of what happened in 2021, when she also missed the Tokyo Olympics after the federation and anti-doping authorities failed to ensure the required drug testing protocols were met.

Ofili and 12 other athletes were barred from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

According to reports, Ofili began the nationality switch on May 31, 2025, and formally notified the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of her frustrations.

She made it clear that her decision was not financially motivated but rooted in a consistent pattern of negligence by the AFN.

Sadly, despite her complaints, the same AFN leadership responsible for these infractions was re-elected in June 2025 for another four years in office.

This perhaps is why she opted to take her career elsewhere where she will be better appreciated.

Ofili owns personal bests of 10.93s in the 100m and 21.96s in the 200m, and recently finished 6th in the 200m final at the Paris Games.