The Advocate and Arsenal Fan: Glimpse into Life of Abiodun Olatunji

Mr. Abiodun Adediran Olatunji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is one of Nigeria’s most accomplished legal minds, with a career spanning litigation, corporate practice, and regulatory advisory. He began his career at the Central Bank of Nigeria during his NYSC, before joining Abdullahi Ibrahim & Co., where he now serves as Deputy Head of Chambers in Lagos. He also chairs Jus Partners, a telecoms consultancy firm, and leads World Lilies Event Place & Hotel. In this exclusive chat with Wale Igbintade, he reveals the human side of legal excellence — his passions, routines, and personal philosophies. Excerpts:

Can you tell us about your academic and professional journey in the legal field?

I was born on December 29, 1967, and called to the Nigerian Bar in 1993 after earning my LLB from the University of Ibadan in 1992. I later obtained an LLM in Banking and Commercial Law from the University of Lagos in 2000. My legal career began at the Central Bank of Nigeria during my NYSC, after which I joined the Lagos office of Abdullahi Ibrahim & Co. I have extensive experience in litigation across trial courts, specialized courts, and appellate courts in Nigeria. I regularly prosecute and defend cases for various federal government agencies and provide advisory services in key regulatory sectors. I also completed a course in Drafting Commercial Agreements and Banking Documentation at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies. In 2019, I was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and I currently serve as the Deputy Head of Chambers at Abdullahi Ibrahim & Co., Lagos.

Outside the courtroom and legal briefs, how do you typically unwind after a long day?

Outside the courtroom and legal briefs, I have quite a number of business interests and social engagements that keep me on my toes. My daily schedule is usually packed with appointments—both planned and impromptu. Except when external commitments take me out of the office, I rarely leave before 10 p.m. Most of my time is consumed attending to legal briefs and my other business concerns. When I finally get home, I make time to catch up with national and international news and unwind with my family. I’m also a passionate football lover—and not just any football. I am a lifelong supporter of Arsenal Football Club. I follow their matches and news religiously. During these moments, I like to indulge in exotic wines and whisky. I must say, I’m quite knowledgeable about wines, whisky and exotic drinks generally. I also belong to Ikoyi Club in Lagos, the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, and the Ibadan Golf Club, all of which serve as great places to relax when my schedule allows.

What does a perfect weekend look like for you when you’re not dealing with legal matters?

Even when I’m not directly handling legal matters, I often find myself attending to business interests. However, a perfect weekend for me, when I truly unplug, usually revolves around sports, social events, and family. Watching my beloved Arsenal Football Club defeat rivals like Chelsea and Tottenham brings me immense joy, more so because my son is a die-hard Chelsea fan, and even my boss, Adetunji Oyeyipo, SAN, shares that loyalty. Seeing Arsenal triumph over them is always the icing on my weekend. I also enjoy playing table tennis. As a sports lover, I’m proud to say that a floor of the NBA Ibadan Branch Building (the Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Building) dedicated to sports, is named after me. Socially, I’m quite outgoing and often attend events, especially since I have interests in the hospitality industry. Whether it’s Lagos or Ibadan, my weekends are rarely quiet, and I enjoy them best when surrounded by friends, family, good music, and laughter.

Are there any hobbies or pastimes you’re particularly passionate about?

Yes, I am very passionate about sports, especially football. I was a member of the University of Ibadan football team during my undergraduate days. I represented the university at the NUGA games and even participated in the World University Games in London. Interestingly, I was scouted by a few English football clubs, but I made a conscious and defining decision to pursue my legal education instead. Apart from sports, I have a deep passion for uplifting people. Helping others achieve their dreams brings me immense satisfaction.

I am particularly invested in supporting indigent students to attain higher education. I strongly believe that education remains the most powerful tool for eradicating poverty and achieving social mobility. That belief drives much of my philanthropic and mentoring activities today.

Can you share some of your all-time favorite books—legal or non-legal—that have left a lasting impression on you?

I maintain a rich personal library that spans various genres—legal texts, historical and political literature, scientific works, autobiographies, biographies, and more. Naturally, as a legal practitioner, I’ve immersed myself in numerous law reports and texts, all of which are invaluable to my practice. Beyond legal literature, I am particularly fond of autobiographies of influential global and local figures. Books on Nelson Mandela, Bill Clinton, Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, and the late Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala stand out. Their lives, challenges, and achievements have shaped the course of politics and governance in their respective societies. Reading their personal accounts has had a tremendous impact on me—instilling deeper insights into leadership, sacrifice, and perseverance.

Do you have a daily reading routine? If yes, what types of books or materials do you gravitate towards?

I wouldn’t say I have a fixed reading schedule, but as a lawyer, especially one in active litigation and corporate practice, reading is an inescapable part of my daily routine. It is both a duty and a necessity. You must stay updated not just on law but on virtually every area of human endeavour.

That said, outside legal reading, I gravitate towards books on history, politics, philosophy, and inspirational autobiographies. I enjoy books that challenge the mind and motivate personal development. Any book that sparks ambition, teaches resilience, or offers insight into human behavior and governance will always find a place on my shelf.

What kind of music do you enjoy, and do you listen to music while working or relaxing?

I love Nigerian music, especially the contemporary genres like hip-hop and Afrobeats. Our artists are flying the Nigerian flag high across the globe with beats and rhythms that are uniquely ours. Their music energises and connects with the soul. I also enjoy Juju music, particularly classics by the likes of Ebenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade. Their music is rich in culture, meaning, and melody. There’s a timeless elegance in their sound that still resonates deeply today. I sometimes enjoy a blend of Juju and Afrobeats—especially when played live with a band. While studying, I listen to music at a very low volume—it helps me focus. And when I’m relaxing, you’ll definitely find me enjoying some music, often with a glass of wine in hand.

If you hadn’t studied law, what alternative career path might you have pursued—and why?

Without a doubt, I would have become a professional footballer or a full-time businessman. Football was—and still is—a big part of my life. I played at a level that could have easily translated into a professional career, and I was even offered opportunities abroad. But my passion for law and education prevailed. On the other hand, I’ve always had a natural inclination for business. I see potential in everyday scenarios and often instinctively identify business opportunities. That instinct has helped me build a number of thriving ventures outside legal practice. So, if not law, then definitely football or enterprise.

How would you like to be remembered—not just as a lawyer, but as a person?

I would like to be remembered as someone who used his life to uplift others, who stood firmly for fairness, and who believed that success is best measured not just by personal achievements but by the positive impact one has on others. My deepest satisfaction comes from seeing those I’ve helped go on to achieve their dreams. I believe that justice is not limited to the courtroom—it is a lived reality we create by supporting those around us, championing causes that matter, and leaving legacies of integrity, compassion, and empowerment.