Tinubu: Infrastructure Development a Good Investment for the People

•FCT collects 1% of FG’s allocation from Federation Account, says Wike

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has assured that his administration will continue to invest in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, housing, transportation, education, and healthcare, saying infrastructure development is a good investment for the people. Tinubu stated this yesterday at the official commissioning of the newly constructed Collected Road CN2 (Zakari A. Kyari Street) in Mabushi.

The president, represented by Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, expressed commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian felt the impact of good governance. He added that his administration will continue to work to deliver infrastructure projects that will enhance the citizens’ quality of life.

Tinubu urged residents of Mabushi, Katampe, and surrounding areas to protect and preserve the road, saying the federal government will dedicate the road to the youth, workers, and families who will benefit from it, with the hope that it will significantly improve their daily lives.

Tinubu said, “This project reflects our administration’s commitment to urban development and improving the quality of life for our citizens. We believe that infrastructure development is critical to national growth and development.

“I commend the Honourable Minister of the FCT and his team for prioritizing infrastructure delivery,”

Speaking earlier, FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, said the FCT was not rich, as what it collected from the federation account monthly was one percent of what the federal government got.

Wike stated, “So, assuming that the federal government gets N800 billion every month, one percent of N800 billion is N8 billion. And that N8 billion is not enough to pay salaries. Our salary today is not less than N13 billion because of the minimum wage increase.

“So, if we only depend on one percent of what the federal government gets every month, it means that we can only increase salaries, not to talk about carrying out infrastructure. And that’s why we’re very aggressive in saying you cannot enjoy this free of charge. You have to pay.”

The minister stated that the value of the land around the project, which was completed within eight to nine months, would now be growing at N200-N300 million, and with the people benefiting from it.