Green Energy: NGO Trains, Empowers 30 Women on Electric Mobility Programme in FCT

As part of efforts to contribute towards sustainable economic development and gender-inclusive growth, an NGO, The Skilled Women Initiative (TSWINI), has trained and empowered 30 underserved women on electric mobility in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), and as well empowered each with an electric mobility tool box.

The programme which aligned women empowerment with Nigeria’s green energy trajectory,is a flagship initiative of TSWINI in collaboration with other stakeholders.

The 4-week hands-on training was executed through the NGO’s flagship RideVolt Electric Mobility Programme.

The comprehensive training focused on electric tricycles (electric Keke), offering modules on electric vehicle assembly, driving, maintenance, troubleshooting, safety, and clean energy use.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Chisom Nwankwo, founder of TSWINI and the RideVolt Programme, said the 30 women, most of whom were previously unemployed or underemployed, now possess practical skills that position them as pioneers in Nigeria’s emerging green economy.

According to her, the feat is a strategic intervention contributing to Nigeria’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fulfill its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

“Our goal is to place these women at the center of the clean mobility revolution. By equipping them with electric vehicle skills, we are opening up sustainable income opportunities while addressing transportation challenges and climate goals. These women will not only drive change ,they will steer it.

“The RideVolt by TSWINI programme impact reaches beyond individual empowerment; we are building the future of transportation ,one woman, one electric vehicle at a time.

“As these women prepare to be employed as drivers and operators of RideVolt’s clean mobility services across estates, universities, hospitals, and markets, their work will directly reduce local air pollution and decrease reliance on fossil-fuel-based transport.

“The ripple effect of this is cleaner communities, improved public health, and inclusive economic participation particularly for women and youth,” she said.

Nwankwo said TSWINI plans to expand the programme to other parts of Nigeria and scale its clean transportation and energy offerings.

She therefore urged stakeholders, including development agencies, government bodies, and private sector players to support the next cohort of trainees, to help establish female-led e-mobility hubs, and invest in localised manufacturing of e-mobility components.

According to her, as Nigeria pushes toward its net-zero targets,programmes like RideVolt stand as a testament to what is possible when communities, innovation, clean energy and climate ambition converge.

She noted that clean energy and gender equity can and must go hand in hand, adding that 10 women out of the 30 trained will automatically be employed under the Skilled Women’s RideVolt and VoltHub programmes.

She said they will be employed as drivers and operators in the Closed User Community Drive Programme for estates, universities, among other areas.

“These 10 women will start work by September this year, and the Skilled Women’s RideVolt will provide vehicles , mobile charging charging units for them, and onboard them.

“There is going to be a driving app, and this will offer them opportunities in different fields, the empowerment and engagement will continue in phases for others”, she said.