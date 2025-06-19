Wilmar Purchases 50% Equity Stake in PZ Cussons Valued at $70m

Kayode Tokede

PZ Cussons Plc and Wilmar International Limited, yesterday jointly announced that the two parties have agreed on definitive terms for Wilmar to purchase the 50 per cent equity stake in PZ Wilmar Limited held by PZ Cussons plc, for cash consideration of $70 million.

A statement seen by THISDAY stated that completion of the transaction is said to be subject to a number of relevant approvals.

According to the statement, following the completion of the transaction, Wilmar will hold 100per cent of the equity in PZ Wilmar.

Following completion of the transaction, PZ Wilmar’s name will be changed and an announcement on the new name will be issued in due course, the statement partly reads.

The statement stressed that completion of the transaction remains conditional on a number of relevant approvals, but is expected to take place in the last quarter of calendar 2025.

The companies stated that the transaction between the two existing joint venture partners of PZ Wilmar establishes a strong basis for continuity and a smooth transition of ownership, with no substantive impact expected on people or operations.

Commenting on the transaction, Wilmar Chairman & CEO, Mr. Kuok Hong in a statement said, “We would like to thank PZ Cussons for their cooperation and support since the inception of this joint venture in 2010, which has contributed to its success and leading market position in Nigeria.

“Wilmar is acquiring PZ Cussons plc’s 50per cent stake in PZ Wilmar as we are bullish on the long-term potential of Nigeria’s palm oil sector, given its large and growing population and suitability for palm cultivation.

“The Nigerian market’s strong demographics, with more than 200 million consumers, offer a significant opportunity for growth in food and nutrition. It is Wilmar’s intention to continue developing the upstream palm plantation and downstream businesses in Nigeria. As a global industry leader, Wilmar is well-positioned to invest and realise these opportunities following the completion of the transaction. However, we recognise the importance of having strong local partnerships in the markets where we operate and will be looking for a suitable local partner for the business.”

On his part, CEO of PZ Cussons, Mr. Jonathan Myers, said the joint venture with Wilmar in Nigeria has been a long-term and rewarding partnership for both parties.

The official thanked the Wilmar leadership for their support and the PZW employees for their contribution and great results over the years.

Formed in 2010 through a joint venture between PZ Cussons plc (UK) and Wilmar, PZ Wilmar is said to be one of the largest sustainable palm oil businesses in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the joint venture also owns minority stakes in two palm oil plantations in Nigeria, which are majority owned by Wilmar.

Wilmar is a company listed on the Singapore Exchange and is acquiring the 50 per cent stake from PZ Cussons plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

PZ Cussons Nigeria, a subsidiary of PZ Cussons plc, is not a shareholder of PZ Wilmar and its operations are unaffected.