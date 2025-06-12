  • Thursday, 12th June, 2025

Anifowose: Teachers Deserve Better Remuneration, Working Conditions

Business | 3 hours ago

Teachers across Nigeria deserve better remuneration and working conditions considering the role they play in building the next generation and ensuring societal congruence, Oluwaseyi Anifowose, the convener of ‘Let There Be Teachers’ Conference 2025, has said.

Speaking as a guest on Arise Television’s News Day programme, Anifowose highlighted the challenges facing teachers across the country and how the teaching profession has been relegated to the background, thereby robbing teachers of their voice in society.

Challenges including poor remuneration, prevalence of salaries that are not commensurate with workloads and qualifications of teachers, months of unpaid salaries which force teachers to take up side jobs or abandoning the profession altogether, lack of adequate infrastructure, overcrowded and poorly ventilation of classrooms, unavailability of basic tools including chalk, markers and text books, and lack of career progression continue dampen the morale of teachers making the professions unattractive.  

According to Anifowose, “the disregard for the profession manifests in many forms even in the admission process as many students who are not able to make high admission enough scores are pushed into the faculty of education therefore breeding an education sector workforce which is poorly motivated.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.