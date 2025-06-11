Fasina’s Administration Boosts Academic  Excellence with N441m Equipment at FUOYE

The administration of Prof. Abayomi Fasina, Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye (FUOYE), has recently acquired approximately N44 million worth of laboratory and scientific equipment for the university, furthering his pledge to strategically utilise international and institutional collaborations to propel the fast-growing university to greater heights.

The first set of equipment worth about $250,000, which was facilitated by two top officers of the university, Prof. Oluyide Lawal, Director of Research and Development, and Prof. Olufunke Akintayo, former Director of Academic Planning, was made possible through the proactive intervention of the vice-chancellor, who immediately directed that the 10,000 dollars counterpart institutional fees required for logistics leading to the release of the equipment and installation was promptly paid, because over 137 institutions from 39 countries applied for donations.

The second donation, successfully facilitated by Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Strategic Partnership, Research, Innovation, and Linkage, was the acquisition of a CASES GPS receiver worth $15,000 from Virginia Tech through the VT-NigerBEAR project, which did not require institutional funding from FUOYE.

Fortunately for FUOYE, due to Prof. Akintayo’s affiliation with the Schlumberger Foundation’s Faculty for the Future fellowship, the donor, Seeding Labs, provided a $17,800 subsidy, while the outstanding balance of $10,000, required to complete the process and take delivery of the facility, was promptly provided by the university.

The equipment includes 163 sophisticated research items, PCR thermal cyclers, chromatography systems, rotary evaporators, and heating baths.

Seeding Lab’s CEO, Dr. Melissa Wu, lauded the university’s application and speed.

He noted that FUOYE’s application “demonstrates the values and vision to unlock the scientific potential”.

The acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olubunmi Shittu, expressed his delight and commended his boss for the feat.

“We must acknowledge that Prof. Fasina’s swift financial intervention ensured that FUOYE gained access to this invaluable scientific facility,” said Shittu. “His unwavering support for research and innovation continues to place FUOYE on the global map.”

With the newly installed equipment, FUOYE’s research capacity, particularly in chemistry, agriculture, and related disciplines, is poised to reach new heights.