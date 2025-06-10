Saraki:  I’ve No Preferred Guber Candidate in 2027, All Aspirants Will Have Equal Opportunity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Former Senate President and two-term governor of Kwara State, Dr. BukolaSaraki, says he has no preferred candidate among the aspirants seeking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.n

Saraki, who is also the chairman of Way Forward Committee of PDP, said, “All the aspirants for the governorship position of the party for the election will be given a level playing field.”

Saraki made the declaration in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday, during a well-attended Sallah hangout organised for the leaders and members of PDP at his GRA residence in Ilorin.

The event was attended by PDP stakeholders, women caucuses, youths, and supporters from the 16 local government areas of the state to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with him and his family.

The event was also used to offer free medical services to the young and old members of the party.

While advising the governorship aspirants against parading themselves as his nominees or seeking endorsement through the backdoor, Saraki insisted he would not impose any candidate in the next election in the state.

He urged the aspirants to go to their wards and seek support, adding that they should avoid the use of money to woo members of the party, but redirect their campaign resources from lobbying party leaders to community development, like fixing boreholes, supporting schools, or helping the youth.

Saraki charged party elders to shun the practice of collecting money from aspirants, and called for a culture where leaders demanded accountability and community-oriented actions from those seeking office.

Saraki urged the aspirants to commence political mobilisation at the grassroots by encouraging them to secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the electoral success of the party in the state and at the national level.

Looking ahead with optimism come 2027 in Kwara State, Saraki declared, “The next Eid-el-Kabir celebration would mark the end of PDP’s time in opposition in Kwara State.

“We have only one more Ileya to celebrate as opposition, Insha Allah. By the next one after that, we shall be celebrating in Government House.

“I thank the party members, especially the women groups, for their steadfastness, resilience, and commitment to the party’s cause, despite the challenges. Your unwavering dedication is a source of inspiration and a clear sign that victory is near.”

The former senate president added, “The PDP is committed to rescuing the state from poor governance and repositioning it for the benefit of all Kwarans.”