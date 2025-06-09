GET Empowers 12 Nigerian Teachers in Underserved Communities

For the second year, Grooming Endowment Trust (GET) has continued to support teachers through its Teachers Appreciation Program. After a call for applications, several reviews and interview processes by a qualified panel, 12 teachers across the country were each awarded N200,000 in the grant.

The program is designed to strengthen the education sector by supporting those at its core—teachers. It recognises the dedication and impact of educators working in under-resourced communities and offers much-needed financial relief and empowerment. This support aims to ease both personal and professional burdens, allowing teachers to focus on what they do best: shaping the future.

“Teachers are the backbone of our society, especially those who work tirelessly with limited resources. This initiative is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and ensuring they know their efforts do not go unnoticed,” said Operations Lead, Chikezie Ugwu, at GET.

The winning teachers are: Adeola Akinsulure (Omole Senior Grammar School, Lagos State), Shulammite Aremo (Surulere Senior Secondary School, Lagos State), Chiamaka Osueke (Government Science and Technical College, Bayelsa State), Emmanuel Momoh (Government Secondary School. Yashikira, Kwara State), Taiwo Alabi (Ikorodu Junior Grammar School, Lagos State), Abraham Nogobiri (Federal Government College, Enugu State), Togbe Ganiyu (Owiwi Community Nursery and Primary School, Ogun State), Akeem Badru (St Michael R.C.M School, Ogun State), Uzomah Uzomah (Obeagu Community Secondary School, Ebonyi State), Blessing Akila (ECWA Secondary School, Benue State), Abu Sarah (Ohr Kyahim Academy, Kaduna State), Osasumwen Erhabor (Anglican Girls Grammar School, Edo State).

The teachers expressed deep gratitude and shared insights on how the funds will help cover classroom supplies, teaching aids and professional development.

This program is part of GET’s broader commitment to educational equity and supporting frontline educators.

Since its inception in 2020, GET has impacted the lives of millions through its grant programs that promote sustainable social initiatives in education, health, enterprise and community development.