VCP Hotel Introduces Laser, Aesthetics Centre

The Victoria Crown Plaza (VCP) Hotel has introduced a laser and aesthetics centre, marking a significant shift in the hospitality landscape in Nigeria.

This development, described by the Chairman, Mr. Emeka Ofor, as a game-changer, integrates high-end wellness and aesthetic services into the hotel’s already impressive array of offerings, positioning it as a complete relaxation and hospitality destination.

For nearly two decades, VCP Hotel has built a stellar reputation as a premier business and conference hotel. Its sophisticated conference facilities, combined with exceptional service, have made it the go-to destination for corporate clients. However, with the demands of modern travellers evolving rapidly, VCP has stepped up to meet these expectations by adding a new layer of luxury and care to its operations.

“We realised that when people stay with us, particularly business travellers, they’re not just looking for a place to rest. They want an experience—a place where they can unwind, recharge, and leave feeling better than when they arrived,” Ofor explained.

“This led us to create a world-class laser and aesthetics centre, allowing guests to indulge in advanced treatments alongside traditional relaxation amenities.”

The newly launched laser and aesthetics centre is not just an addition—it’s a transformation. Guests can now access a range of treatments that cater to both their physical and aesthetic well-being, turning VCP into a true one-stop hospitality.

Among the standout features of the new centre, including its facial room, designed for specialised skincare treatments that rejuvenate and restore. Adjacent to this is the relaxation centre, a tranquil space where guests can enjoy therapeutic massages and saunas, expertly tailored to melt away stress and fatigue.

The international-standard laser room stands out as a highlight of the facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology for advanced skin treatments. It offers services ranging from laser therapy to skin rejuvenation procedures, all performed by licensed professionals with years of expertise.

The inclusion of glutathione therapy, known for its skin-enhancing properties, demonstrates VCP’s commitment to providing a holistic approach to beauty and wellness.

These facilities have been designed with sophistication and comfort in mind, reflecting VCP’s unwavering dedication to quality. A team of skilled doctors and nurses lead the centre, ensuring every guest receives expert care in a luxurious environment.

The introduction of the laser and aesthetics centre enhances VCP Hotel’s appeal to its core audience—business travellers. The grind of meetings and conferences can be exhausting, but with the new services available, guests can transition seamlessly from work to relaxation.

After a long day of negotiations or presentations, they can unwind with a rejuvenating facial, enjoy a calming massage, or address aesthetic concerns such as skin rejuvenation or dental care, all without leaving the hotel. This innovative approach not only elevates the guest experience but also reinforces VCP’s reputation as a pioneer in the hospitality industry.

Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel has spent 18 years building a legacy as one of Nigeria’s leading business and conference hotels. The introduction of the laser and aesthetics centre represents a bold reimagining of this legacy, embracing the future of hospitality where wellness, aesthetics, and relaxation are seamlessly integrated

“This is not just about adding another service,” Ofor emphasised. “It’s about redefining what it means to offer world-class hospitality. We want every guest to leave feeling not just satisfied but transformed—whether they’ve come for business, leisure, or both.”

The move also reflects a commitment to meeting international standards, both in terms of the treatments offered and the expertise of the professionals delivering them. VCP Hotel’s dedication to excellence ensures that guests receive the very best in care, comfort, and results.