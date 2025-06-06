Oduduwa Frontiers Counters Afenifere’s Criticism of Tinubu’s Midterm Performance

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Oduduwa Frontiers has strongly disagreed with recent comments by the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, regarding the midterm performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, describing their assertions as “misleading” and lacking in proper context.

In a statement issued by its National President, Kolawale Adediji Kazeem, the Oduduwa Frontiers expressed disappointment at Afenifere’s claim that Nigeria’s development indicators have regressed under the current administration, calling the remarks “unrealistic” and “uninformed.”

He said: “The assertion that every human development and sociopolitical index has regressed since the inception of this administration is not only misleading but also reflects a profound misunderstanding of the complexities facing our nation today.”

“Firstly, it is essential to recognise that the challenges confronting Nigeria are multifaceted and deeply rooted in years of mismanagement and neglect. The previous administration left a legacy fraught with economic instability, infrastructural decay, and social unrest.”

“To hold President Tinubu accountable for the consequences of these long-standing issues is not only unfair but also undermines the very essence of responsible governance.”

“The Oduduwa Frontiers believes that a fair and constructive evaluation of any administration must take into account the context in which it operates, including the historical and socio-economic challenges inherited from predecessors.”

The Oduduwa Frontiers criticised Afenifere for what it described as an unrealistic expectation of instant results, noting that the “Renewed Hope” agenda was never a promise of overnight transformation, but a call to long-term reform and national recovery.

“The Tinubu administration has faced unprecedented challenges, including economic shocks, security threats, and a global environment still reeling from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors, which were largely unforeseen, have significantly influenced the government’s ability to deliver on its promises.”

“Moreover, it is disheartening to see Afenifere, a group historically committed to the principles of democracy and good governance, join the ranks of those who hastily judge the Tinubu administration without acknowledging the broader context. The political landscape is rife with complexities, and it is crucial to engage in informed discourse rather than resort to sensationalism.

“The Oduduwa Frontiers advocates a constructive dialogue that encourages collaboration among all stakeholders, including political opponents, to foster a more robust democratic process.”

“It is also vital to highlight the efforts made by the Tinubu administration in addressing pressing issues. Initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing security, and promoting economic diversification are already underway.

“While the outcomes may not be immediately visible, the groundwork being laid today is crucial for sustainable development in the future. The Oduduwa Frontiers urges Afenifere and other critics to recognize these efforts and engage in a more nuanced discussion about the progress being made.

The group called on Afenifere to reassess its position and approach to evaluating the Tinubu administration.

“We implore them to move beyond sensational rhetoric and to engage in constructive criticism that acknowledges the complexities of governance. As a nation, we must unite in our efforts to foster a democratic environment that promotes dialogue, understanding, and collaboration,” the group added.