NOA Tasks Corps Members on Behavioural Change

Segun James

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged corps members to imbibe positive behavioural change.

The Osun state director of the agency, Mr. Stephen Adebiyi, made the remarks while delivering a lecture on National Values Charter (NVC) at NYSC permanent orientation camp, Ede, Osun State.

The NOA director emphasised the need for the corps members to imbibe the tenets and ethos of NVC which is the hallmark of being a responsible Nigerian.

He said that NVC serves as a tool designed to foster national cohesion and progress by imbibing a sense of shared responsibilities and commitment between government and its citizens.

Adebiyi urged the corps members to use their service year to promote unity and national values in the host communities they will be posted to for the one year mandatory service.

He called on the officials at the orientation camp to take proper care of the corps members and ensure their security at all times.

The NOA director also urged the people to be friendly and make the stay of the youth corps members in the various communities of their posting enjoyable and memorable.