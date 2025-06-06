Nestlé, Livestock Ministry to Launch Dairy Technical Skills Development Program  

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has announce an ongoing collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to launch a Dairy Technical Skills Development Program. This initiative, formalized through a Letter of Intent (LOI) signed today in commemoration of World Milk Day 2025, aims to enhance the quality and volume of milk production in Nigeria, addressing critical needs within the dairy sector.

The LOI reflects a shared commitment to develop mid-level technical and vocational skills essential for strengthening Nigeria’s dairy value chain, ensuring food security, improving nutrition, and fostering sustainable livelihoods. The partnership will focus on: Establishing capacity-building programs centered on milk production, processing, hygiene, and management, promote industry-relevant skills through training modules developed in collaboration with stakeholders and enhancing milk quality and productivity across local dairy clusters through knowledge sharing and technical support.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria Plc,Wassim Elhusseini said, “In addition to our global dairy experience, Nestlé has built capacity to provide targeted training programs on best practices in dairy farming adapted to the Nigerian context. This is why the Letter of Intent signifies more than a formal agreement; it reflects our mutual dedication to bridge the gap in mid-level technical skills within the dairy sector to meet the growing demands of the market. We are confident that this will have a positive impact on our communities by creating more jobs, improving livelihoods, and supporting a stronger economy.”

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, remarked, “Since the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, we have taken significant steps to address the challenges facing the dairy value chain. Under the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy, we are focusing on key pillars, including livestock value chain development and feed and fodder improvement. Our collaboration with Nestlé Nigeria will lead to the commissioning of a Dairy Training Centre in Paikon Kore, Gwagwalada, aimed at building mid-level manpower and training farmers to enhance productivity through modern practices.”