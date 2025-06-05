  • Wednesday, 4th June, 2025

Transocean Coatings Establishes Affiliate at Snake Island Integrated Free Zone

Nigerdock, promoters of Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ), has announced the establishment of Transocean Coatings FZE, an affiliate of Transocean Coatings Nigeria Limited.

Commenting at the official signing ceremony, Nigerdock Chief Executive Officer, Maher Jarmakani, said: “We are delighted to welcome Transocean Coatings Nigeria to our economic zone, and look forward to a partnership that will significantly contribute to the advancement of innovation, commerce, and economic growth across the region.”

Transocean FZE joins SIIFZ’s growing portfolio of multi-sector entities, including maritime, logistics, finance, energy, and heavy industry.

Transocean Coatings Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Birkett, remarked: “With Transocean Coatings’ presence in over 20 countries, our newest facility within SIIFZ’s strategic location increases our global footprint and enables us to better serve our clients with increased efficiency and proximity. It also reinforces our dedication to the region’s infrastructure and energy sectors and our long-term vision for business growth in Africa.”

Established as a free trade zone in 2005, SIIFZ provides entities with ease of doing business and global market access. The presence of interconnected services within the Free Zone, including Snake Island Port, further enhances the potential for collaborative opportunities.

