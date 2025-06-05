Royal Electronics Endorses Kanayo, Hutchings as Brand Ambassadors

Royal Electronics, a Nigerian electronics and home appliances brand under the umbrella of SIMS Nigeria Limited, has onboarded two distinguished personalities as Category Brand Endorsers — veteran actor and lawyer, Kanayo O. Kanayo and actress, film producer, interior designer, businesswoman and philanthropist, Dr. Carolyna Hutchings.

The dual endorsement marks a bold step in Royal’s ongoing commitment to excellence, trust, and innovation in the consumer electronics space. With over three decades of market presence through SIMS Nigeria, Royal has remained a household name by delivering reliable, technology-driven solutions that meet the everyday needs of Nigerian families.

Chief Marketing Officer of SIMS Nigeria Limited, Mr. Fabian Uzor, said: “At Royal, we are proud to work with individuals who reflect the values we uphold as a brand — quality, integrity, innovation and Nigerian excellence. The addition of Kanayo O. Kanayo and Carolyna Hutchings to the Royal family marks an exciting new phase in our brand journey, and we’re confident their voices will strengthen our connection with millions of consumers nationwide.”

This endorsement comes as Royal continues to expand its presence in both urban and regional markets, while deepening its relationship with customers through initiatives such as the ‘Face of Royal 2025’ social impact programmes, and an expanding product portfolio.