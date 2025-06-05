IHS Nigeria Set to Enhance G4S Secure Solutions Site Patrols

IHS Nigeria, a subsidiary of IHS Holding Limited and one of the largest independent developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has formally commissioned 65 Response, Patrol, and Escort (RPE) vehicles to G4S Secure Solutions Nigeria Limited, its long-standing security partner.

Speaking at the event, Vice President, Operations at IHS Nigeria, Jubril Saba, remarked: “IHS Nigeria is delighted to formally hand over these Response, Patrol and Escort (RPE) vehicles to our valued security partner, G4S Secure Solutions Nigeria Limited. As a company, we recognise that the success of our operations lies not only in our technology and infrastructure but also in the strength of the partnerships we build and sustain.

“G4S has been an essential partner in protecting our sites, supporting our teams, and ensuring operational continuity across the country. This initiative is more than just a commissioning of vehicles; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to the safety of our people and assets, our drive for operational excellence, and our belief in strong partnerships. We understand that securing our infrastructure and communities is critical to sustaining high-quality services nationwide, and we are confident this fleet will enhance G4S’s capacity to support us.”

Also speaking at the event, Managing Director of G4S Secure Solutions Nigeria Limited, Jonas Ahl, expressed his appreciation for the partnership.