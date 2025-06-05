FCT Natives Oppose Relocation Policy, Call for Inclusive Development, Justice

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The indigenous communities of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed firm opposition to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)’s persistent relocation policy, criticising it as an infringement on their basic human rights and a breach of legal principles.

Instead of forced relocation, they advocated a more inclusive strategy centred on urban renewal and integration that emphasises acceptance, dignity, and fairness while offering humane and equitable solutions.

This stance was made public during a hearing conducted by the House of Representatives Committee on Area Councils and Ancillary Matters at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja yesterday.

During the opening of the session, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Hon. Joe Oke Onuakalusi, encouraged all parties to voice their opinions openly.

He emphasised that the input gathered would help lawmakers in developing well-informed legislation.

Abbas described the session as a vital move towards strengthening national unity and the sense of brotherhood enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution and national anthem.

He added that the debate surrounding the integration of indigenous FCT communities has persisted under various administrations and carries significance beyond Abuja, touching on broader themes of justice and equality across the nation.

The Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, explained that the hearing was spurred by a previous motion advocating alternative strategies to the current resettlement model, aiming to include both indigenous and non-indigenous inhabitants of the FCT.

He emphasised that the FCT, as Nigeria’s capital, stands as a symbol of unity and a physical representation of national values.

However, he acknowledged that as the territory has grown in population and diversity, it faces complex issues such as the displacement of native populations, ambiguous legal status of non-native residents, and the clash between traditional land ownership and modern urban development.

Speaker Abbas therefore, instructed the committee to thoroughly record all viewpoints shared during the hearing, reiterating the 10th House’s dedication to producing legislation that truly embodies the shared hopes of the Nigerian people.

At the hearing, Nasiru Suleiman, the FCDA’s Director of Resettlement and Compensation, requested more time for his agency to submit its official memorandum. The committee granted a two-week extension for the FCDA to complete its presentation.

Chief Usman Nga Kupi, the Sepeyi of Garki and representative of the Ona of Abaji, spoke emotionally about the deep sacrifices made by native FCT communities, including the forfeiture of ancestral lands and property in the name of national progress.

Hon. Bala Iya, speaking on behalf of the Kpaduma community, condemned what he termed a history of systemic injustice and discriminatory treatment toward indigenous people.

He highlighted that farmlands had been confiscated without restitution, disrupting economic sustenance and severing cultural and spiritual connections to the land.

He stressed that any resettlement initiative must involve fair land allocation, with proper legal documentation and financial assistance for construction, in line with development control’s guidelines.

However, the Original Inhabitant Development Association of Abuja, represented by Giwa Bamaiyi, on behalf of its President, Pastor Danladi Jeji, advocated constitutional reforms to guarantee equal rights for FCT natives.

The group also proposed the creation of a National Commission for Indigenous Peoples to address longstanding institutional challenges confronting original residents.