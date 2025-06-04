NOA, EFCC Unite to Combat Financial Crimes In Edo

Ayodeji Ake

In a determined effort to curb the rising tide of economic and financial crimes, the Edo State Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) recently hosted a high-powered delegation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Directorate Office.

The courtesy visit, which took place at the National Orientation Agency State Office in Benin City, marked a renewed commitment to collaboration between two critical government institutions in the fight against corruption and unethical practices in Nigeria.

The National Orientation Agency was represented by its State Director, Barrister Woghiren Osahon, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission team was led by the Acting Zonal Director, Assistant Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (ACE I) Effa Imoh Okim.

The meeting focused on strategies to foster greater cooperation through public education, community mobilization, and value reorientation — essential tools for tackling the root causes of corruption and economic crimes in the society.

“The fight against corruption cannot be left to one agency alone. It demands the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, especially the citizens,” Barrister Woghiren Osahon emphasized during the meeting.

A significant portion of the discussion zeroed in on the growing menace of the get-rich-quick syndrome among Nigerian youths — a phenomenon increasingly linked to the rise in internet fraud, cybercrime, and other financial malpractices.

Assistant Commander Effa Imoh Okim highlighted the urgency of addressing this societal issue through aggressive sensitization programmes aimed at young people across schools, communities, and social gatherings.

“When youths believe that wealth must come quickly and by any means, they become easy prey for criminal activities. Our mission must be to redirect their energy toward productive and legitimate paths,” Okim stated.

Both institutions agreed to intensify awareness campaigns targeted at secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and youth associations across Edo State.

The campaigns will stress the importance of honest living, diligence, and patience as pillars of success, while showcasing the dangers and long-term consequences of involvement in financial crimes.

Recognizing that corruption cuts across all sectors of the society, the National Orientation Agency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission also agreed to extend their enlightenment efforts to other influential groups, including: Market traders, Community leaders, Traditional rulers and Religious organizations among others.

By engaging traditional and religious institutions, the agencies hope to leverage the respect and influence these leaders command to foster a culture of transparency and accountability at the grassroots level.

According to Barrister Woghiren Osahon, involving traditional and religious leaders is crucial because they serve as custodians of societal values and norms.

“Integrity must be reinstated as a core community value, and it begins with those who shape opinions at the grassroots,” he noted.

The collaboration will involve town hall meetings, market sensitization programmes, anti-corruption rallies, and radio talk shows conducted in local languages to ensure effective message penetration across all demographics.

The National Orientation Agency’s mandate is primarily focused on public enlightenment, civic education, and the promotion of national values, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is the lead agency responsible for investigating, prosecuting, and preventing economic and financial crimes.

The meeting reaffirmed that combining the enforcement strength of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission with the mobilization prowess of the National Orientation Agency creates a potent force against the scourge of corruption.

Assistant Commander Effa Imoh Okim pointed out that enforcement alone cannot win the battle against corruption unless the people themselves reject and resist it.

“An enlightened citizenry that understands the dangers of corruption is the best ally we can have. Prevention is more effective and cheaper than prosecution,” he remarked.

Through their partnership, the two agencies aim to move beyond punitive actions to building a resilient moral culture, where citizens instinctively uphold integrity and shun corrupt practices.

The feature of their discussion was not just the fight against crimes committed but also building a value system that rewards honesty, integrity, and hard work.

They stressed that corruption remains one of the most significant impediments to Nigeria’s social, economic, and political development.

They noted that mismanagement of public resources, bribery, financial fraud, and other corrupt practices continue to erode public trust and diminish opportunities for growth.

According to global corruption indices, Nigeria continues to battle with perception challenges regarding integrity in governance and private dealings.

Both the National Orientation Agency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officials expressed optimism that sustained collaboration, intensified public education, and grassroots mobilization can significantly reverse this trend.

“This partnership is not just about fighting economic crimes; it is about reclaiming our national values and protecting the future of Nigeria,” Barrister Woghiren Osayin affirmed.

A vital takeaway from the meeting was the recognition of the role of ordinary citizens in combating financial crimes.

The National Orientation Agency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission both emphasized that citizens must serve as the eyes, ears, and conscience of the nation by reporting corrupt practices, rejecting unethical dealings, and promoting integrity in their daily lives.

The planned programmes will encourage citizens to: Report suspicious financial activities, Reject bribery and extortion, Insist on transparency and accountability in all dealings and Serve as ambassadors of integrity within their communities

“Change begins with individuals. If we all refuse to give or take bribes, resist fraud, and expose wrongdoing, Nigeria will be a safer, more prosperous nation for all,” Assistant Commander Okim concluded.

The courtesy visit between the National Orientation Agency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is not just symbolic; it is a harbinger of more strategic, long-term joint initiatives to come.

Both organisations agreed to create a joint action plan that would involve: Organizing regular anti-corruption workshops, Launching school-based integrity clubs, Holding quarterly public enlightenment forums, and Developing multilingual information campaigns to reach all ethnic groups.

With combined determination, both the National Orientation Agency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are setting a new tone for Edo State — one where corruption is shamed, not glorified; where ethical conduct is celebrated, not ridiculed; and where a brighter future is built on the solid foundation of integrity.

As the nation continues to battle the scourge of corruption, collaborations like this one offer a beacon of hope that systematic, sustained efforts will yield a more accountable and prosperous Nigeria.