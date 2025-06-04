  • Wednesday, 4th June, 2025

Alcaraz Storms through to S’final Meeting with Musetti 

Defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz produced a dominant display to beat 12th seed Tommy Paul and reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

The second seed needed only 53 minutes to establish a two-set lead, losing only one game in the process.

American Paul offered plenty of resistance during a more competitive third set, but Alcaraz, 22, broke again for a 5-4 lead and quickly wrapped up a 6-0 6-1 6-4 victory.

The Spaniard will face 23-year-old Lorenzo Musetti for a place in Sunday’s final.

The Italian eighth seed defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-2 earlier on Tuesday and is into a Grand Slam semi-final for the second time in his career, having reached the Wimbledon last four in 2024.

Tiafoe, the first American to feature in a French Open quarter-final for 22 years, fought back to take the second set after Musetti dominated the opener.

But the 15th seed fell away after losing a gruelling third set and could not keep up with Musetti’s graceful but punishing style.

