Shehu Sani: Northern Leaders Squandered Opportunities to Develop Region

John Shiklam in Kaduna





A former senator, who represented Kaduna Central, Senatorial District, ShehuSani, has criticised past Northern political leaders for failing to leverage their time in power to transform the region.

Speaking at a press briefing at his Kaduna residence, Sani expressed disappointment over the underdevelopment of the North despite having produced two presidents since the return to democracy in 1999.

He pointed out that the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and former President MuhammaduBuhari – both from Katsina state – held the presidency for a total of 11 years, yet the region remained underdeveloped.

Sani praised the current administration for its achievements and called on northerners to support the progress made so far, urging them to rally behind Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Sani said, “For those of us from the North, we must acknowledge the gains made by this administration. Those who had the opportunity to do better but failed should apologise to the people of the region instead of inciting discontent.”

He warned against tribal or regional sentiments being used to discredit the current administration.

According to him, some political actors from the North, who failed to deliver during their time in power, were now attempting to sow division purely out of personal interest.

“Northerners must not allow themselves to be manipulated against a government that, in many respects, has outperformed the one that originated from their own region.

“Let us remember that the Southwest stood solidly behind the North during Buhari’s tenure and never posed any significant opposition to his rule,” Sani said.

He argued that, in the spirit of equity and fairness, the South—particularly the Southwest—should be allowed to complete their eight-year presidential tenure, whether under the ruling party or the opposition.