CMSA 2025 Business Summit to Explore New Capital Market Opportunities Under Fresh Investment 

Stories by Steve Aya

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Annual Business Summit of the Capital Market Solicitors Association (CMSA), excitement surged further this week following an official press conference confirming details of the high-profile event. The Summit is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, 2025, and will take place at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

Themed “Investment and Securities Act 2025: Innovations and Opportunities in the Nigerian Capital Market”, this year’s Summit is especially timely. It comes just months after the passage of the landmark Investment and Securities Act 2025 (ISA), which repeals the 2007 legislation and introduces sweeping reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s capital market for long-term growth.

Speaking to Journalists, CMSA Chairman, Mr Odiaka Vincent Iweze, emphasised the Summit’s relevance to Nigeria’s economic future. “The Investment and Securities Act 2025 reflects global best practices. It strengthens investor protection, enhances regulatory oversight, and opens up broader participation – particularly in the fast-evolving digital assets space”, he said.

According to Iweze, the new law presents a defining moment for the capital market. He highlighted CMSA’s ongoing commitment since its inception in 2001 to legal advocacy, regulatory reform, and promoting excellence in Nigeria’s financial services sector. “We are gathering stakeholders to analyse what this legislation means for the market and how best to implement it”, he added. The Chairman of the ABS Planning Committee, Miss Simisola Eyisanmi, shared further details. She noted that the 2025 Summit, the Association’s flagship event, will convene a broad mix of industry professionals including Lawyers, Regulators, and Investment Bankers. “They will debate key provisions of the Act, examine growth opportunities, and help chart the next phase of our market’s development,” she said.

Among the event highlights are a fire-side chat and Panel discussions focused on “Reforms, Innovations, and Opportunities under the Investment and Securities Act 2025”. These sessions are expected to spark high-level dialogue and generate practical insights, with seasoned experts already confirmed to speak.

Participation in the Summit is free, but requires pre-registration. Miss Eyisanmi acknowledged the role of sponsors in making this possible, thanking CMSA’s member firms and corporate partners for their support. “We’re grateful for their generosity and continued commitment to our vision”, she said.

Miss Mabel Okereke, Secretary of CMSA, also highlighted the association’s strategic role in contributing to the drafting and advocacy of the new Act. “Many of the recommendations from last year’s summit were adopted in the final version of the ISA 2025,” she revealed, underscoring the summit’s influence on national policy.

As Nigeria seeks to deepen its capital markets and embrace new financial technologies, the CMSA 2025 Business Summit arrives at a critical juncture. Stakeholders across the financial ecosystem are expected to seize the opportunity to shape the evolving regulatory landscape and unlock the full potential of the reformed market.