Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Alia Laud Methodist Prelate Aba On 65th Birthday

Mary Nnah





In a grand celebration marking a major milestone in the life of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, Nigeria’s top leadership showered praise on the revered cleric on his 65th birthday, on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia were among the dignitaries who paid glowing tributes to the Prelate, describing him as a beacon of righteousness, a key ally in Nigeria’s quest for unity and national development, and a transformative leader whose contributions remain instrumental to the nation’s growth and progress.

The celebration, which was held at the Hoares Memorial Methodist Cathedral in Yaba, Lagos, was a fitting tribute to the Prelate’s enduring impact on the nation.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, President Tinubu said, “Your teachings have inspired hope, uplifted lives, and fortified the moral foundation of our nation.”

Akume quoted the President as urging the Prelate and other denominations to partner with his administration in driving economic growth and strengthening democracy.

“Church and state have always cooperated in service to humanity. I urge you and other denominations to partner with my administration in driving economic growth and strengthening democracy,” the President was quoted as saying.

In the same vein, Sanwo-Olu, represented by the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, commended the Prelate’s commitment to promoting love, selflessness, and accountability. “Dr. Aba’s dedication to moral values, his advocacy against corruption, and his emphasis on compassion and integrity provide a blueprint for ethical leadership in our society,” she said.

The governor’s wife also lauded the Prelate’s bold N500 million fundraising initiative, stating it would significantly enhance sustainable development within the church and across Nigerian communities.

“This initiative is not merely about building structures such as the Prelate Liaison Office or Methodist resorts in Abuja; it is about empowering the church to give back to society through schools, hospitals, mission houses, and other vital projects that uplift lives across Nigeria,” she added.

The Governor of Benue, Hyacinth Alia, represented by his Deputy, Samuel Ode, described the Prelate as a selfless servant of humanity and an exemplary leader.

“We must remain hopeful and united. Only in an atmosphere of peace and unity can development and prosperity thrive,” Ode said, urging Nigerians to emulate the Prelate’s commitment to nation-building.

The birthday celebration was attended by several dignitaries, including former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, and former Governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame.

They all hailed Prelate Aba as a moral compass and a transformative leader whose contributions remain instrumental to the nation’s growth and progress.

Prince Adewale Adebayo, a presidential aspirant under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who chaired the occasion, described Dr. Aba as a man of integrity whose lifestyle and teachings have continued to impact society positively.

“His commitment to progress and his vision for a morally upright and spiritually grounded Nigeria are qualities that inspire us all,” Adebayo said.