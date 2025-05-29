  • Thursday, 29th May, 2025

Elon Musk Announces Departure from Trump Administration as 130-day Role Ends

Nigeria | 33 seconds ago

Elon Musk is set to depart the Trump administration and leave his role as a “special government employee,” a White House official told ABC News.

The White House will begin Musk’s off-boarding Wednesday night, the official said.

Musk posted on X Wednesday night thanking President Donald Trump, saying his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team will continue to work throughout the government.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk posted. He said the DOGE mission “will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

As a special government employee, Musk was limited to an 130-day appointment — a limit he could hit as early as Friday

Musk on Tuesday criticized the price tag of Republicans’ tax and budget legislation making its way through Congress.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk told CBS News.

Musk’s political activities have drawn protests and some investors have called for Musk to leave his work as Trump’s adviser and manage Tesla more closely.

Musk, the world’s richest person, has defended his role as an unelected official who was granted unprecedented authority by Trump to dismantle parts of the U.S. government.

