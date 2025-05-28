Re – 2027: Ben Kalu’s Needless Battle With Southeast Governors – A Response to a Misguided Diatribe

By Uche Aguoru

The recent article titled “2027: Ben Kalu’s Needless Battle With Southeast Governors” is, without mincing words, an unfortunate cocktail of political mischief, misplaced fears, and a glaringly weak attempt to malign the towering image of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu. What masquerades as analysis is in fact a labored screed from a clearly biased Labour Party sympathizer who is struggling to suppress the uncomfortable truth of Benjamin Kalu’s rising political influence. not just in Abia State, but across the Southeast region.

Let us, first of all, address the central lie: Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu is not in any battle with Southeast governors. Anyone who understands the political terrain of the region and who has followed the conduct of the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives would attest that Kalu has maintained cordial, respectful, and collaborative relationships with governors across party lines. Whether it is Governor Alex Otti of Abia, Governor Uzodinma of Imo, or Governor Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Kalu has treated all with political maturity and decorum.

This baseless insinuation of a “power tussle” is not only a fabrication, but a failed attempt to pit Rt. Hon. Kalu against leaders he continues to support in pursuit of the Southeast’s collective good. Kalu is not driven by power games, he is driven by purpose. His focus is the Peace in South East Project (PISEP) a bold, inclusive initiative designed to address insecurity, economic marginalization, and political disunity in the region. PISEP is not a political party. It is not a rival movement. It is a regional intervention that seeks to restore the Southeast to its pride of place in the Nigerian federation.

It is no surprise that the author of that hit piece would seek to diminish such a transformative vision. What he fails to understand is that Kalu is not campaigning for popularity; he is working for posterity. If anyone is playing dirty politics, it is the writer himself, disguising as a “concerned observer” while betraying his clear Labour Party allegiance, thinly veiled in every line. Your fear, sir, is noted and quite telling.

Let the facts speak for themselves. Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu is not a neophyte in governance. He is no accidental leader. Long before occupying Nigeria’s Number Six political office, Kalu had consistently distinguished himself in legislative advocacy, constituency development, and national engagement. His re-election chances are not up for debate. Abians know their son. They see his work. They feel his impact. If elections were held today, Kalu would not only win Bende Federal Constituency, he would win across the state. That is what goodwill, performance, and integrity buy you in politics.

As for the cheap shots at Kalu’s ability to deliver votes to President Tinubu and the APC, one must ask: why so worried? You, a self-declared Labour Party mouthpiece, seem overly interested in the electoral prospects of the President and APC. Why? The answer is simple: you know that Ben Kalu is a game-changer. And that scares you.

Let it be known: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not politically naïve. He knows those who are truly loyal to him and those merely playing to the gallery. Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu has consistently and unapologetically championed the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the Southeast. From infrastructure lobbying, legislative support, to grassroots mobilization, Kalu has done more to bring the APC closer to the people than any single individual in the region.

If anyone still doubts the possibility of the APC securing over 70% of Southeast votes in 2027, they are clearly ignoring the infrastructural transformation, strategic appointments, and inclusive governance President Tinubu has extended to the region. Through leaders like Ben Kalu and committed APC governors, that 70% is not just a projection—it is a coming reality.

Now, let’s address the real elephant in the room: Governor Alex Otti’s administration. It is quite evident that this article stems not from genuine concern, but from paranoia—paranoia that Kalu’s consistent, silent achievements are fast eclipsing a government that thrives more on media optics than measurable results. What you see as “publicity stunts” are actually results-driven initiatives, visible in Kalu’s massive goodwill among youths, traditional rulers, religious leaders, technocrats, and even members of your Labour Party.

You are correct on one point though—Ben Kalu is not in competition with anyone. He does not need to be. The people of Abia and the Southeast are calling on him to take up more responsibility, not because he asked for it, but because they believe he can deliver where others have failed. Should he decide to heed that call—and that is a big “if” for now—your tears, sir, may indeed flow like a river.

So rather than concoct long-winded criticisms filled with bitterness and contradiction, perhaps it is time for you to ask yourself why Ben Kalu continues to inspire hope across party divides. The truth is: you see in him what you wish you had in your party – vision, acceptance, and results. And that is why you write from a place of fear. But let it be known: fear has never stopped destiny.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu remains focused on his mission: to bring peace, prosperity, and political relevance to the Southeast. He has no time for distractions. And certainly, no need to dignify envious wailings disguised as advice.

In conclusion, while you busy yourself penning anxious lamentations, Ben Kalu is doing what leaders do—working, building bridges, and preparing the Southeast for greatness. If that scares you, then brace up—because 2027 is coming.

And it’s coming with renewed hope.

*Aguoru, a Political Affairs Analyst, writes from Umuahia