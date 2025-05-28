Lagos Leads in Teachers Professional Qualifying Exams, As 4,169 Fail

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Lagos, Edo and Niger States have blazed the trail with the highest number of teachers that passed in the Batch ‘A’ teachers professional qualifying exams.

This was disclosed by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), when it announced the release of the results of the recently conducted PQE, which took place from May 15-17, 2025 nationwide.

The Director, Certification and Licensing, Dr. Jacinta Ezeahurukwe, in a statement released on Wednesday, disclosed that a total of 13,782 candidates registered for the examination, in which 12,874 (93.4%) participated and 908 (6.6%) were absent.

The results also showed that 8,705 candidates (67.62%) passed, while 4,169 (32.38%) failed.

“Notably, Lagos State emerged as the leading state with an impressive pass rate of 80.0%, followed by Edo State at 73.3% and Niger State at 69.2%, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ranked fourth at 68.3%.”

She noted that the examination encountered some challenges, including low digital skills among some teachers which affected their performance.

Ezeahurukwe said to address some of the challenges, “TRCN is working towards offering digital literacy training for teachers, curriculum guide and past questions online”.

The statement encouraged “all candidates who participated in the examination to check the status of their results online at www.fron.gov.ng or www.trcnigeria.ng or visit any of our TRCN state or Liaison Office. Successful candidates can proceed with processing their certificates and licences.

“Note that the validity of the examination results for certification is ONE (1) YEAR from the date of this publication.

“TRCN encourages candidates who did not pass to equip themselves through ICT trainings and pedagogical upskills and register for the November batch”.

She assured them that he council is committed to supporting the growth and development of educators.