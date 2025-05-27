  • Tuesday, 27th May, 2025

N2.2bn Oil Subsidy Fraud: Court Jails Mamman Ali, Christian Taylor for 14 Years, Orders Asset Forfeiture

Nigeria | 25 minutes ago

Wale Igbintade

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced oil merchants Mamman Nasir Ali and Christian Taylor to 14 years in prison each for their role in a N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud.

The judgment concludes a protracted trial that began with their initial arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and their re-arraignment on March 26, 2025, on an amended 57-count charge.

Ali and Taylor were re-arraigned alongside their company, Nasaman Oil Services Limited, following fresh evidence that implicated them in the scam.

They were convicted on charges including conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, obtaining money under false pretence, forgery, and the use of false documents.

The EFCC, led by counsel Seiduh Atteh, alleged that the defendants fraudulently obtained N2.2 billion from the Federal Government under the petroleum subsidy scheme on or about September 9, 2011.

The court heard that the defendants presented forged documents, including a falsified “Gasoline Analysis” report for MT Overseas Limar, allegedly issued by Saybolt Concremat.

Justice Dada ruled that the prosecution’s evidence was overwhelming, stating that the defendants’ actions not only defrauded the government but also undermined the integrity of Nigeria’s oil subsidy programme.

Beyond the prison terms, the court ordered the forfeiture of all identified assets and bank accounts linked to the fraud.

It also issued warrants for the arrest of two other suspects still at large, Oluwaseun Ogunbambo and Olabisi Abdul Afeez.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.