N2.2bn Oil Subsidy Fraud: Court Jails Mamman Ali, Christian Taylor for 14 Years, Orders Asset Forfeiture

Wale Igbintade

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced oil merchants Mamman Nasir Ali and Christian Taylor to 14 years in prison each for their role in a N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud.

The judgment concludes a protracted trial that began with their initial arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and their re-arraignment on March 26, 2025, on an amended 57-count charge.

Ali and Taylor were re-arraigned alongside their company, Nasaman Oil Services Limited, following fresh evidence that implicated them in the scam.

They were convicted on charges including conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, obtaining money under false pretence, forgery, and the use of false documents.

The EFCC, led by counsel Seiduh Atteh, alleged that the defendants fraudulently obtained N2.2 billion from the Federal Government under the petroleum subsidy scheme on or about September 9, 2011.

The court heard that the defendants presented forged documents, including a falsified “Gasoline Analysis” report for MT Overseas Limar, allegedly issued by Saybolt Concremat.

Justice Dada ruled that the prosecution’s evidence was overwhelming, stating that the defendants’ actions not only defrauded the government but also undermined the integrity of Nigeria’s oil subsidy programme.

Beyond the prison terms, the court ordered the forfeiture of all identified assets and bank accounts linked to the fraud.

It also issued warrants for the arrest of two other suspects still at large, Oluwaseun Ogunbambo and Olabisi Abdul Afeez.