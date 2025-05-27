Agama:  SEC Approved N3.68 trillion New Issues in 2024

Kayode Tokede

The Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama has revealed that the commission approved a total of N3.68 trillion in new issues between January and December 2024.

Agama disclosed this at the first quarter Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting held in Lagos.

“This comprised N59.82 billion in fixed income issuances and N3.62 trillion in equities, reflecting strong investor appetite and issuer confidence in the equity segment of our market. For the period spanning January to April 2025, we have so far approved new issues valued at approximately N446.38 billion. Of this amount, N265.90 billion was raised through fixed income instruments, while N180.48 billion was mobilised via equities,” he said.

He said that listed companies declared dividends totaling N1.1trillion to shareholders in 2024, stressing that these companies already paid N1.0 trillion.

This, according to him, reflects improved market confidence and investor returns.

Speaking on mergers and acquisitions, Agama said the commission in 2024 approved 11 transactions with an aggregate value of N320.36 billion.

“Most notable of these was the acquisition of a 58.02 per cent equity stake in Guinness Nigeria Plc by Seven Nigeria Limited., valued at over N103.7 billion. There were also three corporate restructuring transactions, two share capital reconstructions, one takeover, and four registrations of securities.

“Among the notable corporate restructuring transactions was the scheme of arrangement involving Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, valued at over N105 billion, and the share capital reconstruction by Transnational Corporation Plc, which saw a one-for-four share consolidation amounting to N5.08 billion,” he said.