Google Unveils New Era of AI Across Products

Agnes Ekebuike

Google has unveiled a wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements designed to make AI more intelligent, ‘agentic’, and personalised.

The breakthroughs, powered by deeply integrated Gemini models, are set to redefine how users interact with Google’s products every day.

Across Africa, more and more people are finding themselves interacting with artificial intelligence every day, perhaps without even realizing it. From the personalized recommendations that pop up on their phones to the smart assistants helping them manage their schedules, AI is quietly becoming an indispensable part of modern life. The widespread adoption underscores a global trend, how AI is evolving from a complex theoretical concept into practical, helpful tools that solve real-world problems and enhance our capabilities.

At the annual Google I/O 2025 conference, which is its flagship event, Google featured the latest updates in technology. This year’s proceedings highlighted the ongoing advancements in Google’s AI capabilities, with its most advanced models, Gemini, being extensively integrated across its product offerings and research initiatives. A central theme observed was the development of Artificial Intelligence intended to be not just powerful but also beneficial, designed to be more intelligent, more capable of taking action on behalf of users (referred to as ‘agentic’), and more uniquely tailored to individual needs and preferences (personalised). Building on previous developments, Gemini has now been incorporated into every one of Google’s 15 products that collectively serve over half a billion users. The innovations unveiled at I/O 2025, suggest a focus on expanding the scope of AI applications and making artificial intelligence broadly more useful and intuitive for a wider audience.

At the I/O 2025 conference, Google unveiled 13 of the new AI-powered tools, features, and advancements.