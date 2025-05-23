Eunisell to Host Abia Warriors In Lagos After Impressive NPFL Season

Leading specialty chemicals company and proud sponsor of Abia

Warriors FC, Eunisell Limited, will host the team to a special dinner on Monday, May 26, 2025, at the prestigious Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This exclusive event is being organized to celebrate Abia Warriors’ impressive performance during the 2024/2025 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season, in which the club is currently ranked third on the league table, with one game left to play on Sunday, May 25.

With a strong and consistent showing throughout the season, the team is expected to finish in third place— its best performances since becoming a top flight Nigerian team.

Eunisell’s gesture highlights the company’s continued commitment to the growth and development of Nigerian football, as well as its long-standing partnership with Abia Warriors FC.

As the longest serving corporate sponsors in the NPFL, Eunisell remains focused on inspiring excellence on and off the pitch.

Chika Ikenga, Group Managing Director of Eunisell Limited, commended the players and technical crew for their hard work, dedication, and resilience throughout the season.

“Abia Warriors have shown heart, discipline, and ambition throughout this campaign.

“Their current position in the league is a testament to their growth and competitive spirit.

“As sponsors, we are proud of their achievements and look forward to celebrating their journey and future success. This dinner is our way of saying ‘well done’ for a remarkable season,” Ikenga said.

The dinner will bring together club players, coaching staff, management, and executives from Eunisell in a relaxed setting to reflect on the highlights of the season and reinforce the bond between the club and its corporate sponsor.

Eunisell’s sponsorship of Abia Warriors FC forms part of the company’s broader efforts to support youth development and sports excellence in Nigeria.

The partnership continues to play a vital role in strengthening the visibility and professionalism of football in the Nigerian league system.