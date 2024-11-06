Nola Travels rebrands to Anfani Travels, elevating travel experience

In a bold move to redefine its identity, Nola Travels has officially rebranded as Anfani Travels and Tours, marking a significant milestone in the company’s six-year journey in the travel industry. With a fresh brand identity, Anfani Travels aims to elevate its offerings and connect travelers to a world of seamless, enriching experiences.

Reflecting on this transformation, Ismail Momoh, CEO of Anfani Travels, shared insights into the decision behind the new name. “The new name ‘Anfani’ is a word with diverse meanings in different languages. It means ‘usefulness’ in Hausa, ‘benefits’ in Yoruba, ‘dignity’ in Arabic, and ‘opportunity’ in Greek,” Momoh explained. “It visibly speaks to our mission and vision of exceeding clients’ expectations and offering them more advantages than a regular travel agency.”

With the rebranding, Anfani Travels unveils a redesigned logo featuring a navy, sky blue, and turquoise wordmark integrated with an arrow element, symbolizing swift service delivery and the company’s dedication to providing clients with luxurious and reliable travel services. The logo, Momoh noted, is “a beacon of our brand purpose and the values we aim to offer clients through exclusive products and a wealth of knowledge.”

Oluwole Kehinde, another director at Anfani Travels, described the rebranding as a response to the rapidly evolving travel industry. “Anfani Travels’ new brand identity represents the company’s dedication to becoming a leading force for luxury travels and tours,” he stated. “The travel business is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Anfani Travels is proactively shaping and adjusting to these changes. Our new brand identity reflects our desire to inspire clients as their travel needs advance and for our employees to rise to the potential challenges in a fast-changing industry.”

“Travel is not about speed; it’s about the quality of time spent,” said Director Eniola Oladipo, underscoring the brand’s dedication to personalized and memorable travel experiences. “With Anfani Travels, you’ll never get disconnected from your dreams.”

Established in 2018, Anfani Travels, formerly known as Nola Travels, has earned a strong reputation in the travel sector, offering services such as visa applications, flight bookings, and tour planning. The rebrand signals a renewed focus on luxury and the capacity to meet diverse client needs.

Idibe Matthew Awogor, Head of Marketing and Communication, emphasized the company’s commitment to serving a dynamic client base. “We have diligently served our customers with utmost empathy and dedication,” Awogor noted. “Our client’s market is dynamic, and the change of name and new brand identity increases our capacity as a team to expand our expertise in serving each client’s unique travel needs.”