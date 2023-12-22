Bestsmart Otamere Honored for Musical Excellence: A Maestro Behind Nigeria’s Rising Worship Sound

By Yinka Olatunbosun

LAGOS, NIGERIA — In a moment of well-deserved recognition, acclaimed music director and producer Bestsmart Otamere has been awarded the Outstanding Award for Excellence and Commitment by The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos. The award celebrates his transformative contributions to music production and directing, as well as his undeniable influence on the evolving landscape of Nigerian gospel music.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Bestsmart has become a respected figure in nurturing talent, shaping sound, and elevating the profile of Nigerian Christian music on the global stage. His technical brilliance, unwavering dedication to excellence, and unique creative voice continue to inspire both emerging and established musicians alike.

Renowned for his versatility and innovation, Bestsmart has built a signature style that seamlessly blends African musical traditions with contemporary Christian elements. His ability to fuse genres has made his productions not only sonically rich but also emotionally resonant for diverse audiences.

One standout example of his work is SteveSax’s “Unrestrained Praise”, a vibrant, percussion-heavy track that showcases Bestsmart’s flair for modern arrangements grounded in cultural rhythm. The track has received widespread acclaim for its accessibility and musical depth. Similarly, his collaboration with artist MaryHay on the song “Our God Reigns” brought forth dynamic piano work that added both power and subtlety, enhancing the worship experience for listeners.

Bestsmart’s production work on Anilight’s recent project further reflects his attention to detail and exceptional musical interpretation. From composition to arrangement and final production, his touch is deliberate and effective, ensuring each piece fully captures the artist’s vision.

With his contributions, worship music has not only become more intense and spiritually engaging but also artistically compelling. Bestsmart Otamere continues to set the bar high, embodying his name in every sense—he truly is among the best in his field.