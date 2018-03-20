Sokoto Inaugurates Task Force to Curb Use of Illicit Drugs 

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government in collaboration with the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NAFDAC) has set up a task force to checkmate the use of illicit drugs by youths in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, made this known during a chat with journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday .

He said the task force has a monthly allocation of N500,000 and a dedicated vehicle to conduct its activities according to the National Drug Control Master Plan strategic objectives of law enforcement, drug demand reduction and availability, control of narcotic drugs and substances for medical purposes.

Kakale explained that the task force has a membership that cuts across all stakeholders ranging from traditional and religious leaders, security agencies, educationists, drug regulatory agencies and local government officials.

He said already, the task force had closed many shops at Mami market which served as major sources of the distribution of illicit drugs in the state.

The commissioner stated that this was in addition to regular raids of drug hawkers within Sokoto and its environs.

Details later…