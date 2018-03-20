Five Feared Killed as C’River, Ebonyi Communities Clash

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

At least five persons have been feared killed following renewed violent hostilities between Idia and Okpetumor communities in Ebonyi State, and Ofonekom, Ogamana, Idoru Ofonmana and Igitum in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Information has it that the conflict is as a result of decades of struggling over land ownership by the affected communities.

Feelers obtained yesterday from sources in Obubra, about 250 kilometres from Calabar, and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, the clashes which started last Thursday, and intensified up until Sunday night, have resulted in the death of at least five persons from the Cross River communities.

Aside from the dead, information has it that many houses were either burnt or destroyed while hundreds of people have been rendered homeless, with many of the victims now squatting as refugees in nearby communities.

A text message from one of the sources in Obubra read as follows: “The people of Idia and Okpetumor both in Ebonyi State have mobilised fully armed men with automatic weapons the instructions to kill anybody on sight, destroy property as they ambush the affected Obubra communities. Already about five people have been killed while scores have been rushed to Calabar.

“The armed men as I write this text are on a mission of destroying and capturing the entire community and they have been able to cause havoc in four Obubra villages; Ofonekom, Ogamana, Idoru Ofonmana, Igitum and were gradually advancing towards Ogurude.”

It was gathered that the affected communities have been deserted, while the entire Obubra urban, which is some kilometres from the scene of clashes has been thrown into disarray following the outbreak of hostilities.

At the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital where some of the victims of the clashes with severe injuries were rushed to, some of them were seen with life-threatening wounds.

Reacting to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo confirmed that there were clashes between the boundary communities in both states.

However, she did not state the number of people killed so far.

“Our major concern is to ensure that relative peace returns to the affected area there. I can only tell you what has happened in our jurisdiction, which is Obubra, although we also expect our counterpart in Ebonyi to do the same in a bid to salvage the situation.

“It is true that some people have died, but I cannot give you the actual number of casualties because it’s a war situation, and you know that casualties will be on both sides. But, what we are concerned with, is to quell to situation we have at hand in Obubra. But truly some people have died but I don’t have the figure for now. But I will update you as soon as possible,” the police spokesperson said.