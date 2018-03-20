Air Force Trainer Aircraft  Crashes in Kaduna

• No casualty recorded

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A trainer aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Mondaycrashed in Kaduna.

The incident occurred at Kauran Dawa village in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

No casualty was recorded in the incident as the pilot who was said to have force landed the plane, came out unhurt.

The authorities of the NAF confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya.

Adesanya said the Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft force landed while on a solo mission as part of the flying training at the 401 Flying Training School in Kaduna.

The statement reads: Nigerian Air Force (NAF) student pilot has force landed a Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft on the outskirts of Kaduna while on a solo mission, as part of flying training at the 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

“The incident, which took place March 19, 2018, was as a result of an airborne emergency that could not enable the pilot fly the aircraft back to the base.

“He therefore force landed the aircraft but with minimal damage to it.

“However, the student pilot, who was the only one on board, suffered minor injuries and is already receiving treatment at the 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kaduna. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident while efforts are ongoing to recover the aircraft.”