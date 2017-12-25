Gunmen Kill Six in Another Attack on Southern Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Six people were killed on Christmas eve in yet another attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Anguwan Mailafiya, Gwong chiefdom, Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack came barely 48 hours after gunmen invaded Nindem community in the same locality on Friday and opened fire on the village square where a Christmas carol was going on, killing four people with several others injured.

Details of the latest attack were scanty, but the gunmen were said to have invaded the village at about 10pm on Sunday.

Unspecified numbers of people were said to have been injured during the incident and were rushed to the hospital.

Shehu Nicholas Garba, a representative of Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, in a statement on Monday condemned the attack.

Garba called on the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, and the security agencies to nip the menace in the bud before things get out of hand again.

“It was with deep shock and concern that I received the news of the attack on Nindem Village in Godogodo Chiefdom at about 10pm on Friday 22 December, 2017.

“In the attack, four persons were killed and 10 others were critically injured.

“While we were mourning the deaths at Nindem, at about 10pm on Christmas eve on Sunday, the security personnel received distress calls of another attack at Ungwan Mailafiya, Gwong Chiefdom.

“By daybreak on Christmas day, six persons were confirmed dead including a child of about six years old while many others were injured,” the lawmaker said in the statement issued on Monday.

He lamented that the recent attacks defied human comprehension and logic as there appears to be no immediate trigger.

He said further that the attack on the eve of Christmas is a demonstration of the total contempt of the perpetrators of the solemnity of the season.

“We had thought that the relative peace which had been witnessed over the past months, arising from efforts of well-meaning individuals and bodies was going to translate into a permanent peace which our people desperately desire.

“Unfortunately, it appears that some persons or groups are bent on perpetuating violence and turning our hitherto peaceful communities into a theatre of war for reasons not yet clear to all peace-loving people.

“As a reresentative of these communities and a human being, these incidents are painful and stand totally condemned. We will continue to promote the virtues of peace and harmonious co-existence amongst all our communities,” Garba said.

He appealed to the state government and security agencies to quickly investigate the incidents and bring the perpetrators to book.

“I am also appealing to Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State, to ensure that these latest incidents do not go the way of similar previous incidents where the perpetrators were never apprehended. There is no doubt that the impunity which has followed previous incidents has continued to embolden the murderers whose agenda is yet to be unravelled,” he said.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to el-Rufai, said the incident occurred late night on Sunday.

Aruwan said the military authorities in the area notified the state government of an attack on the community.

He said the state government was working with security agencies to fortify the general area to deter the escalation and reassure citizens of their safety.

“Accordingly, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, who has temporarily moved to Kafanchan to coordinate the operation, has confirmed that more assets are being deployed to the southern Kaduna area.

“The government is saddened by the latest developments which amount to serious threats to the lives and safety of peace-loving citizens. Negative elements must not be allowed to undo all the hard work done to restore peace and security.

“Government commiserates with the victims and their families. All our communities are enjoined to stand together and support the security agencies to thwart what looks like a predetermined plot to create anarchy around this period.

“This has clearly failed and we enjoin all citizens to put hands together to deny the criminals any opportunity of succeeding in their evil plans.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any threat to peace, law and order within the Kaduna South Senatorial district to the officials of Operation Safe Haven, the special security task force in the area, on the following numbers: 08021212139, 08149000091, 08090498333, 08074633336,” the statement said.

The state government commended the efforts of community leaders in the wake of the Nimdem attacks and urged them for their continued engagements to prevent any escalation.