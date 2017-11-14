SGF Visits Ekwueme in London Hospital

Omololu Ogunmade

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has visited former Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme in a London hospital to convey President Muhammadu Buhari’s goodwill message to him.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said upon an earlier approval by Buhari, Ekwueme was rushed to the hospital in an air ambulance in what was described as a critical condition.

The SGF, according to Garba, who was in London before Ekwueme’s arrival, was received by his wife, Mrs. Helen Ekwueme on behalf of the Ekwueme family.

He said Mustapha told the Ekwueme’s family that the president and all Nigerians were praying for the speedy recovery of the elder statesman, saying he believed that the doctors were doing their best.