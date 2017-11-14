Guber Poll: I’m the Only Candidate Qualified to Lead Anambra Aright, Says Obiano

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, last Sunday night said he was the only one among the top contenders for the state governorship election candidates that was truly qualified to lead the state through the right path of growth.

Obiano spoke during the governorship debate organised for five most prominent candidates of political parties for the election by Channels Television.

The governor said in his three and half years as governor of the state, he has grown its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) considerably, while also paying salaries and building infrastructure.

He listed security as one of his major achievements, while also calling on the people of the state to vote him for a second term in office to consolidate on his achievements.

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the United Progressives Party(UPP), Mr. Oseloka Obaze and Chief Osita Chidoka respectively, insisted that the state under the watch of the governor had broken and needed to be fixed urgently.

Chidoka said he would deploy knowledge, vision and accountability to ensure that the state is put back on track, while insisting that Anambra as a leading state in Igbo land needs a governor that can champion the agitation by the youths in the Southeast and address it to quell restiveness.

Chief Godwin Ezeemo of the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) said using his S.H.A.P.E.E manifesto which means: Security, Health, Agriculture, Power, Environment and Empowerment, he would make Anambra a state to envy.

For the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Tony Nwoye, he stated that with empowerment of young and jobless people in the state he would put the agitations to rest in the state, saying he have the capacity to do so, having been championing the cause of youths from his days in the university.

Moderator of the debate and presenter with Channels Television, Mr. Seun Akinbaloye, had earlier stated that the five out of 37 candidates contesting for governorship position in the state were selected for the debate through a scientific polling method.

High point of the debate was the call for a handshake and embrace among the candidates who jettisoned their party differences and hate propaganda that have been peddled against another to throw banters and hot embraces.