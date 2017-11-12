Port Harcourt, Lagos Airports Rated amongst Worst 20 in the World

Chinedu Eze

Two Nigerian airports, the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, have been rated among the worst 20 airports in the world by a survey carried out by the Sleep in Airport website, sleepinairports.net.

The website ranked Lagos as the fifth worst airport, while Port Harcourt was ranked the third worst airport in the world and the criteria used by the site included comfort (gate seating and availability of rest zones), services, facilities and things to do, food options, immigration/security, customer service, cleanliness, navigation and ease of transit and sleepability.

The website explained that the airports that appear on the list of the worst in the world were the ones that have the capacity to truly offend travellers.

“Within these terminals, there appears to be a general disinterest in a positive traveller experience. In some cases, passengers are made to stand or sit on the floor as they await their flights. In others, the bathrooms don’t have water, toilet paper, or any semblance of cleanliness.

“In some cases, the physical structure of the airport is fine, but the personnel are the problem. Got a problem? Don’t expect much in terms of customer service at these airports.

“If you find yourself travelling through one of these 20 terminals, brace yourself. You’ll want to give yourself just enough time to get in and get out. A minute more and you’ll be unhappy and uncomfortable – a minute less, and you risk missing your flight,” the sleepinairpport.net which is recognised globally said.
  • Iskacountryman

    apc…we are changing from from bad to worse…

    • Concerned

      Direct your comment to Stella Oduah who was Minister in charge of recent major airport refurbishments

      • Netanyahu

        You must be inherently stupid. You are still talking of a minister that left the ministry over three and a half years ago? Even with your “change” in place after 30 months? Common, what happened to your brain?

        • Concerned

          At least I have one – you obviously don’t if you think a new refurbishment should only last 1& 1/2 years before a new government must come in and start again

          You are so accustomed to inefficient profligacy you cannot recognise cause and effect

  • Moneyz N Horseyz

    Always coming first in the ‘Worst categories’ and last in the ‘Best categories ! There’s an urgent need for Nigerian eggheads all over the world to come together and take ownership of the management of our national affairs from these misfits that call themselves leaders. Lets put a stop to mediocrity by burning all the umbrellas and brooms and ban anybody associated with them from holding any public office.