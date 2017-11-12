10 Premier Int’l School Students Bag Maiden Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

Ten students of the Premier International School, Abuja has bagged awards ranging from the Gold Award to the Bronze Award at the first Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

The award was yesterday held at the premises of the Premier International School, Abuja. The International Award, which is an exciting self -development program available to all young people worldwide, to equip them with life skills to make a difference to themselves, their communities and the world was established to help young people achieve their goals irrespective of their background.

The National Director, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Nigeria, Miss Toyin Odu, commended the participants and subsequent awardees for having shown commitment, energy, dedication and drive to accomplish their goals and complete the program.

Odu congratulated them for having joined an exemplary group of young people who set their own goals, who have demonstrated that they are ready to reach for the stars and are focused to succeed, inspired to dream and dedicated to serve.

She stated that these endeavours are a voyage of great discovery and in that regard, that the young people found out more about themselves, more about what interests them, where their energies and talents lie, and encouraged them to rededicate themselves to extend that effort into the future.

According to Odu, “you should be extremely proud of yourselves, and so should your families, teachers and friends, I offer you my personal warm wishes for the future, and hope you will enjoy and remember today”.

She also entrusted them to take all the great qualities they have learnt through school and beyond, and that it will stand them in good stead in the wider world.