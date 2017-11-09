Judge Sentences Two Men to Death for Stealing Handbag, Phone in Anambra

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An Anambra State High Court judge, Justice Okey Onunkwo, has sentenced two men to death by hanging or firing squad for stealing a lady’s handbag containing a phone, money and other items.

Justice Onunkwo, who presided over the High Court sitting at Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, said there were sufficient evidence to convict the duo.

THISDAY gathered that the suspects, Anene Maduka, Ikenna Obi and Osadebe Ezeh, on February 2, allegedly stole a mobile phone, a handbag and N10,000 cash belonging to one Miss Chinonye Ogujiuba of Eziama Uli.

The Nokia phone was valued at N15,500, while the handbag was estimated at N2,500.

The judge said: “There were eye witness evidence against the convicts as the victim had raised alarm after the robbery, leading to the arrest of the culprits at Umudimogo Ihiala and handed over to the police.”

Justice Onunkwo thereby sentenced them to death by hanging or firing squad.

