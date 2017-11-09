Dokita247 Launches First Online Platform to Interact with Patients  

Martins Ifijeh

As part of efforts to reduce healthcare bottlenecks in Nigeria, a lifestyle company has launched a telemedicine app, dokita247.com in Lagos recently.

The app, which is expected to be freely available for every smart phone user in the country will reduce medical tourism, minimise consultation and treatment time between physicians and patients.

Stating is during its launch, the app developer, Dr. Richard Afonja said the platform can be downloaded on google play store and apple store with any smart phone, adding that there exist real, verified, credentialed and vetted physicians waiting to respond to all health diagnosis and treatment enquiries by patients using the app.

“The app is presently being used in in the United States. By January 2018 it will be in effect in Nigeria, and we hope to spread this to other African countries very soon.

“Using the app may extend the lifespan of Nigerians as they can seat in the comfort of their home and office for the consultation, laboratory tests and drug prescriptions.”

On his part, the key note speaker, Dr. Francis Faduyile said such telemedicine can change the face of healthcare in Nigeria as it can be both beneficial for patients and he healthcare providers.

For the providers, this can aid in reviewing patient information, provide medical advice, connect to the facility’s electronic health record and manage clinical messages amongst others. The patients can use it to view, schedule and make appointments using web portals, view medical information from the Internet, find healthcare providers, and find pharmacies.

“This will help patients have access to the safest and highest-quality care, regardless of how much they earn, where they live, how sick they are, or the color of their skin. Patients must be the first priority and the focus of the transformed system.”

The new technologies will allow remote monitoring of patients and their access to healthcare, health data collection, patient identification, medicine administration, medication compliance, information exchange with the providers and other patients, access to medical record, amongst several other benefits that would continue to accrue with the fast pace development of medical and allied health technologies.