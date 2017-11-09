DG NIMASA Tasks Nigerians on Early Detection against Cancer

Martins Ifijeh

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has urged Nigerians especially women to ensure frequent Breast Cancer screening stressing that early detection will make a lot of difference in tackling the scourge.

Dr. Peterside made this known recently when he led a 2.5 Kilometer walk through streets of Lagos, tagged “Taking Action Together Against Breast Cancer”, with the aim of creating awareness for the early detection of the menace.

Speaking shortly before the walk commenced, the NIMASA DG noted that as an Agency of Government alive to its corporate social responsibilities, this walk aimed at taking action together against breast cancer has become desirable considering the rate at which ignorance has led to avoidable deaths.

“It is a known fact that prevention is better than cure, never again should any of our relatives or loved ones die because of ignorance. Our goal is to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment. We hope knowledge will lead to earlier detection of breast cancer which is associated with higher long term survival rates” Dr Dakuku said.

While noting that the Agency’s health advocacy is part of NIMASA corporate social responsibility actions, Dr Dakuku announced free preliminary examination for breast related diseases at the Agency’s search and rescue base clinic.

Our mission is to ensure NIMASA staff and Nigerians in general are aware that with adequate education and early detection, this generation can conquer breast cancer. NIMASA will provide support services such as mammograms test for early detection.

The Agency has commenced free mammogram test for all staff and interested stakeholders as part of effort to encourage early detection.

The NIMASA breast awareness campaign is part of the global awareness campaign which is tagged “pink month of October, dedicated to create awareness about breast cancer and how the scourge can be contained.

It should also be noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had stated that awareness and understanding of breast cancer in Africa is generally low and in recent years, the Organization floated several initiatives to increase breast cancer awareness among African women and NIMASA is also towing this line to create awareness for the deadly scourge.