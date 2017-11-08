Former Taraba Acting Gov Explains to EFCC How Diezani’s Loot was Shared

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A former acting governor of Taraba State, Sani Abubakar Danladi, has told the Gombe State Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) how he and others shared N450 million meant to influence victory for former President Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 general election.

According to a press release signed and made available to newsmen in Gombe Wednesday by the EFCC zonal office, Danladi, who was arrested last week in Abuja but released on bail, told EFCC investigators in Gombe that he collected the money through Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya and Hon. Mark Bako Useni.

He said the amount was part of the N23 billion allegedly doled out by former Minister of Petroleum, Deziani Allison Madueke, to influence the outcome of the of the 2015 presidential election.

The former acting governor, according to the statement, also told the interrogators that he chaired the eight-man committee that disbursed the money for Taraba State.

He stated that he and other members of the committee shared N36 million among themselves, while the balance of N414 million was distributed to other stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state and one Development Area Council.

Danladi was arrested and detained in Abuja last week and later released on bail to reliable sureties. He was asked to report to the EFCC Gombe zonal office for further investigation.