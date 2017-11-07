UN Advocates Home-grown Solutions to Deepen Peace, Stability in Nigeria

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The United Nations will support home-grown solutions that will lead to the deepening of peace and stability in all parts of Nigeria.

The UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for West Africa and Sahel, Muhammad Ibn Chambas, who made the remark when he visited Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State Tuesday, added that the UN would continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure peace and sustainable development in the country.

According to him, the global body firmly believes in the unity of Nigeria, and will continue to support all its organs for rapid socio-economic development.

“The peace and unity of Nigeria is very important to the global community. We commend efforts aimed at promoting peace in the country.

“Let me applaud the work done by the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led peace committee especially during the transition period in 2015. As the next election circle approaches, we expect others to play similar or related roles in ensuring peace and stability,” he stated.

Details later…

